Bill Hader to create and star in comedy series for HBO

Bill Hader is heading back to television.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum is set to create and star in a new comedy series for HBO, according to Deadline. Though no details on the project are forthcoming at this time, it will be the actor's first regular live-action TV role since departing “SNL” last year.

On the feature side, Hader's upcoming slate includes writer/director Craig Johnson's “The Skeleton Twins” opposite Kristen Wiig and Judd Apatow's “Trainwreck” starring Amy Schumer. His voice will also be heard in two upcoming Disney-Pixar films: “Inside Out” and “The Good Dinosaur.”

