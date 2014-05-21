Bill Hader to create and star in comedy series for HBO

05.21.14

Bill Hader is heading back to television.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum is set to create and star in a new comedy series for HBO, according to Deadline. Though no details on the project are forthcoming at this time, it will be the actor's first regular live-action TV role since departing “SNL” last year.

On the feature side, Hader's upcoming slate includes writer/director Craig Johnson's “The Skeleton Twins” opposite Kristen Wiig and Judd Apatow's “Trainwreck” starring Amy Schumer. His voice will also be heard in two upcoming Disney-Pixar films: “Inside Out” and “The Good Dinosaur.”

Are you excited about Hader's TV return? Let us know in the comments.

