Photo of the Day: Bill Murray Crying is the new Dawson Crying

Maybe only once or twice in a generation, a photo will come along that is clearly destined for immortality. The “Afghan Girl” from National Geographic, John and Yoko on the cover of Rolling Stone, that stupid 8th grade picture day 5×7 my mom won’t take down from the fridge no matter how many times I tell her my eyebrows look weird. This photo of Bill Murray imitating a crying baby is the latest in this list of indelible images, destined to worm its way into our collective consciousness and pop up on Evites for years to come.

The photo was posted on a blog called Reasons My Son Is Crying, which is a collection of pictures of babies sobbing and also my new preferred form of birth control. Now ole’ Bill is hanging out in Viral Internetland, having the ultimate weepy-face showdown with poor, crying Dawson.

