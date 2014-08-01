Bill Murray joins ‘The Jungle Book’

America's beloved Bill Murray is the latest actor to join the animals on “The Jungle Book.”

The comedian is taking up the role of Baloo in the live-action adaptation from Jon Favreau. He joins other recently announced talent like Giancarlo Esposito (Akela) and Christopher Walken (King Louie) in the Disney film, penned by Justin Marks.

Ben Kingsley, Lupita Nyong'o, Idris Elba, Scarlett Johansson and newcomer Neel Sethi are also on board.

“The Jungle Book” will be out in 2015, on Oct. 9.

Murray was most recently in “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” and in TV mini-series “Olive Kitteridge.” He's lined up also for projects like “St. Vincent” and animated “B.O.O.: Bureau of Otherworldly Operations.”