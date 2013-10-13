Bill Murray may join Bradley Cooper in new Cameron Crowe rom-com

Bill Murray may be teaming up with Cameron Crowe for the first time.

The “Hyde Park on Hudson” star is eyeing a role in the director’s next film, an untitled romantic comedy starring Bradley Cooper as a defense contractor who falls for an Air Force pilot (Emma Stone) during an assignment to oversee the launch of a weapons satellite in Hawaii. The two ultimately team up to try and stop the launch from occurring. Set for release sometime next year, the Sony film also stars Rachel McAdams, Alec Baldwin, Jay Baruchel, Danny McBride and Edi Gathegi. It will Crowe’s first film since 2011’s “We Bought a Zoo” featuring Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson.

Murray will next be seen in the George Clooney-directed WWII film “Monuments Men” opposite Clooney, Matt Damon, Cate Blanchett and John Goodman. Also coming up for the actor is Wes Anderson’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and the comedy “St. Vincent de Van Nuys” co-starring Melissa McCarthy, Naomi Watts and Chris O’Dowd.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

Would you like to see Murray and Crowe team up? Sound off in the comments.