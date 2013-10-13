Bill Murray may join Bradley Cooper in new Cameron Crowe rom-com

#Rachel McAdams #Bradley Cooper #Emma Stone #Bill Murray
10.13.13 5 years ago

Bill Murray may be teaming up with Cameron Crowe for the first time.

The “Hyde Park on Hudson” star is eyeing a role in the director’s next film, an untitled romantic comedy starring Bradley Cooper as a defense contractor who falls for an Air Force pilot (Emma Stone) during an assignment to oversee the launch of a weapons satellite in Hawaii. The two ultimately team up to try and stop the launch from occurring.  Set for release sometime next year, the Sony film also stars Rachel McAdams, Alec Baldwin, Jay Baruchel, Danny McBride and Edi Gathegi. It will Crowe’s first film since 2011’s “We Bought a Zoo” featuring Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson.

Murray will next be seen in the George Clooney-directed WWII film “Monuments Men” opposite Clooney, Matt Damon, Cate Blanchett and John Goodman. Also coming up for the actor is Wes Anderson’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and the comedy “St. Vincent de Van Nuys” co-starring Melissa McCarthy, Naomi Watts and Chris O’Dowd.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

Would you like to see Murray and Crowe team up? Sound off in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rachel McAdams#Bradley Cooper#Emma Stone#Bill Murray
TAGSALEC BALDWINbill murrayBRADLEY COOPERcameron croweDANNY MCBRIDEemma stoneJAY BARUCHELRACHEL MCADAMS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP