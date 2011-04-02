Billboard 200 chart preview: Can Britney Spears knock Chris Brown out of No. 1?

Britney Spears” “Femme Fatale” will handily come in at the top of the Billboard 200 next week with sales of up to 290,000. That”s a nice number, to be sure, but it a far cry from the 505,000 copies that her 2008 album, “Circus,” sold in its opening frame.

She bumps label mate, Chris Brown, out of the top spot as “F.A.M.E.” will tumble to No. 4. Rapper Wiz Kalifa”s “Rolling Papers” moves up to 195,000, making it a lock for No. 2 as it is poised to sell more than 100,000 copies over No. 3, Adele”s “21.”

The digital-only, multi-artist collection “Songs for Japan,” whose sales go toward Japan earthquake/tsunami relief, should come in at No. 5 with sales of 70,000. Conversely, Radiohead”s “King of Limbs” logs on at No. 6 as the physical CD version comes out several weeks after the band made the digital only version available on its website.

Rapper Snoop Dogg”s “Doggumentary” looks like it will bow at No. 8, while gospel duo Mary Mary”s “Something Big” sneaks in at No. 10 (although it”s too close to tell as “Something Big” is battling titles from Kirk Franklin and Mumford and Sons, with all looking to sell between 35,000-40,000, so we”ll have to see who settles into No. 9,10, and 11 spots when the chart is released on Wednesday.