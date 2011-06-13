Billie Joe Armstrong playing St. Jimmy in ‘American Idiot’ film adaptation

#Green Day
06.13.11 7 years ago

As has been rumored, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong will appear as pusher St. Jimmy in the movie version of “American Idiot.”

Armstrong, who appeared in the role in Broadway last fall and then reprised his role for the closing shows in March.

Tom Hanks” Playtone is adapting the musical for screen, making it the second musical adaption for the company following the blockbuster “Mamma Mia,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

No word on how filming will affect a new Green Day album. A few weeks ago, Armstrong tweeted that the group is penning a new set: “There”s a ton of new songs,” he says. “The direction is fresh and hi energy. Feels great.”

 

