Watch: Billy Eichner does his best Taylor Swift with ‘Glitter and Ribs’

#Funny or Die #Taylor Swift
07.10.13 5 years ago

This is probably my favorite Taylor Swift song, besides the one about how John Mayer is a big old jerk who doesn’t know how to play chess. And this is definitely my favorite Taylor Swift outfit, even though it doesn’t involve any headbands or sunglasses.

Billy Eichner is an American hero, and we should give him the master key to all the cities.

TOPICS#Funny or Die#Taylor Swift
TAGSBilly EichnerFUNNY OR DIETAYLOR SWIFT

