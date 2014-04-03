Billy Eichner Gave Away the Best Prize in Game Show History

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“She Clucks or She Sucks” is a pretty simple game. Billy Eichner throws out a name, and you have to name whether it's a famous female chicken or a lame female celebrity by saying “she clucks” or “she sucks.” But the prize Eichner gave a contestant for winning the game is so unthinkably hilarious that I actually spilled out of my chair laughing. Bob Barker never gave away anything as priceless as this.

(Side note: I had the saaaame reaction about the contestant's Jessica Lange question. Watch “Blue Sky” sometime, loser!)