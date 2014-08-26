Billy Eichner’s Emmy Bit Had the Most and Best Jokes

#Seth Meyers
08.26.14 4 years ago

Billy Eichner is peerless. He spews the most rage, pop culture knowledge, and genuine enthusiasm of anyone on TV, and it's great to see him justly rewarded.

On last night's Emmys, Eichner — the star of Fuse's “Billy on the Street” — joined up with Seth Meyers to quiz New York pedestrians about the Emmys. He encountered a lot of apathy and responded with a lot of screaming. It's a treat. And the “Judging Amy” joke alone illustrates why he's such a singular TV presence.

