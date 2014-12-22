‘Birdman’ and ‘Mommy’ lead Vancouver Film Critics Circle nominations

The Vancouver critics have just joined the party, always offering an interesting assortment of nominations given their practice of splitting off a whole separate section for Canadian films. “Birdman” led the way in the international list, while Xavier Dolan's “Mommy” led the way in the Canadian section (which will probably be cold comfort after his film was unceremoniously snubbed by the Academy's foreign film committee).

Winners will be announced on Jan. 5.

INTERNATIONAL

Best Film

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“Whiplash”

Best Director

Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Best Actress

Marion Cotillard, “The Immigrant”

Tilda Swinton, “Only Lovers Left Alive”

Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”

Best Supporting Actor

Edward Norton, “Birdman”

Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year”

Laura Dern, “Wild”

Best Screenplay

Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Alejandro González Iñárritu, Nicolás Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris & Armando Bo, “Birdman”

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Force Majeure”

“Ida”

“We Are the Best!”

Best Documentary

“CITIZENFOUR”

“The Overnighters”

“Virunga”

CANADIAN

Best Canadian Film

“Enemy”

“Mommy”

“Tu dors Nicole”

Best Director of a Canadian Film

Xavier Dolan, “Mommy”

Stéphane Lafleur, “Tu dors Nicole”

Denis Villeneuve, “Enemy”

Best Actor in a Canadian Film

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Enemy”

Maxwell McCabe-Lokos, “The Husband”

Antoine-Olivier Pilon, “Mommy”

Best Actress in a Canadian Film

Julianne Côté, “Tu dors Nicole”

Anne Dorval, “Mommy”

Dagny Backer Johnsen, “Violent”

Best Supporting Actor in a Canadian Film

Bruce Greenwood, “Elephant Song”

Marc-André Grondin, “Tu dors Nicole”

Callum Keith Rennie, “Sitting on the Edge of Marlene”

Best Supporting Actress in a Canadian Film

Sarah Allen, “The Husband”

Suzanne Clément, “Mommy”

Sarah Gadon, “Enemy”

Best Screenplay for a Canadian Film

Xavier Dolan, “Mommy”

Andrew Huculiak, Josh Huculiak, Cayne McKenzie & Joseph Schweers, “Violent”

Elan Mastai, “The F Word”

Best Canadian Documentary

“Everything Will Be”

“Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story”

“The Price We Pay”

Best First Film by a Canadian Director

“Sitting on the Edge of Marlene”

“The Valley Below”

“Violent”

Best British Columbia Film

“Everything Will Be”

“Preggoland”

“Violent”