Critics’ Choice Movie Awards nominations crystallize the Oscar season so far

The Broadcast Film Critics Association's (BFCA*) annual announcement of nominees is particularly informative for one key reason: it's a broad assessment of the year from a vast voting body. The only two such events prior to the end of the year tend to be this and the Screen Actors Guild's nominations announcement, each setting the early stage in terms of what seems to be appealing across a wide spectrum. Other guilds then add to that equation in January.
So where did the BFCA's chips end up this season?
For starters, in what has become a trend for critics groups that provide a nominations stage, Alejandro González Iñárritu's “Birdman” led overall with 13 mentions. And in what has also become a trend with critical precursors, Wes Anderson's “Grand Budapest Hotel” (11) and Richard Linklater's “Boyhood” (8) were right up there, too, making starkly clear what the critical darlings are this season.
Within that, there are some interesting notes. Both the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which throws the annual Golden Globe Awards, and the BFCA, which hands out baubles at the annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards ceremony, have incredibly respectable nominee lineups this year. I'm personally starting to see that more as a reflection of quirkier-than-usual “awards movie” choices this year than anything else. Nevertheless, it almost looks…classy.
The BFCA's Best Picture list is virtually identical to the AFI's top 10 list, with “Gone Girl,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “The Theory of Everything” subbed in for “American Sniper,” Foxcatcher” and “Into the Woods.” That means, yes, “Nightcrawler” is in there, which is really interesting to me. The film also picked up a Best Original Screenplay nomination. It's a media movie, so it's not shocking that it's continued to do well with critics groups, but still, very cool.
However, the lack of “Foxcatcher” is sort of disturbing. Steve Carell didn't even crack a six-deep Best Actor lineup. Is that a sign that it's going to be tough to sell that film to a large group of people? Its only two nominations were for Best Supporting Actor (Mark Ruffalo) and Best Hair & Makeup.
The Best Director lineup is the HFPA's, with Angelina Jolie tacked on for six. (Is this a sign that “Unbroken” plays better wider?) Best Actress is the HFPA's drama and SAG lineups with critics' fave Marion Cotillard in “Two Days, One Night” tacked on. (Can she break out of only critical recognition?) The Best Supporting Actor list is the SAG and HFPA grouping with Josh Brolin in “Inherent Vice” (Ditto?), while the Best Supporting Actress sextet is the HFPA list plus Tilda Swinton in “Snowpiercer.” (Ditto again?) Oh, yeah, lots of sixes again, typically the result of ties.
You're not likely to look across these nominees and find anything too surprising, though. I like seeing certain things, like Robert Yeoman's handsome photography from “The Grand Budapest Hotel” in there, or the meticulous production design of “Inherent Vice,” or the editing of “Whiplash,” or the “Birdman” score (which was deemed ineligible by the Academy's music branch, by the way). But nothing really sticks out, and honestly, it never does. That is, again, part of the informative nature of them: they start to reveal consensus.
I still hate those genre categories, though. I'm sorry. Good job squeezing Bradley Cooper (“American Sniper” is an action movie?), Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Chris Evans (Marvel!), Chris Pratt (Marvel!!), Jennifer Lawrence, Shailene Woodley, Chris Rock, Channing Tatum, Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig onto your show, though. That's mission accomplished, right?
Anyway, those are my passing thoughts. You can click through to the next page and investigate the nominees for yourself and maybe you'll have other takeaways.
The 20th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards will be held on Jan. 15, 2015.
*Disclosure: I am a member of the BFCA.
Best Picture
“Birdman”
“Boyhood”
“Gone Girl”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“The Imitation Game”
“Nightcrawler”
“Selma”
“The Theory of Everything”
“Unbroken”
“Whiplash”
Best Director
Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Ava DuVernay, “Selma”
David Fincher, “Gone Girl”
Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”
Angelina Jolie, “Unbroken”
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Best Actor
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”
Ralph Fiennes, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”
David Oyelowo, “Selma”
Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”
Best Actress
Jennifer Aniston, “Cake”
Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”
Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything”
Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”
Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”
Best Supporting Actor
Josh Brolin, “Inherent Vice”
Robert Duvall, “The Judge”
Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”
Edward Norton, “Birdman”
Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”
Best Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”
Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year”
Keira Knightley, “The Imitation Game”
Emma Stone, “Birdman”
Meryl Streep, “Into the Woods”
Tilda Swinton, “Snowpiercer”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“Gone Girl”
“The Imitation Game”
“Inherent Vice”
“The Theory of Everything”
“Unbroken”
“Wild”
Best Original Screenplay
“Birdman”
“Boyhood”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“Nightcrawler”
“Whiplash”
Best Art Direction
“Birdman”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“Inherent Vice”
“Interstellar”
“Into the Woods”
“Snowpiercer”
Best Cinematography
“Birdman”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“Interstellar”
“Mr. Turner”
“Unbroken”
Best Editing
“Birdman”
“Boyhood”
“Gone Girl”
“Interstellar”
“Whiplash”
Best Costume Design
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“Inherent Vice”
“Into the Woods”
“Maleficent”
“Mr. Turner”
Best Hair & Makeup
“Foxcatcher”
“Guardians of the Galaxy”
“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”
“Into the Woods”
“Maleficent”
Best Score
“Birdman”
“Gone Girl”
“The Imitation Game”
“Interstellar”
“The Theory of Everything”
Best Song
“Lost Stars” from “Begin Again”
“Big Eyes” from “Big Eyes”
“Yellow Flicker Beat” from “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1”
“Everything is Awesome” from “The LEGO Movie”
“Glory” from “Selma”
Best Visual Effects
“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”
“Edge of Tomorrow”
“Guardians of the Galaxy”
“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”
“Interstellar”
Best Animated Feature
“Big Hero 6”
“The Book of Life”
“The Boxtrolls”
“How to Train Your Dragon 2”
“The LEGO Movie”
Best Foreign Language Film
“Force Majeure”
“Ida”
“Leviathan”
“Two Days, One Night”
“Wild Tales”
Best Documentary Feature
“CITIZENFOUR”
“Glen Campbell: I”ll Be Me”
“Jodorowsky”s Dune”
“Last Days in Vietnam”
“Life Itself”
“The Overnighters”
Best Acting Ensemble
“Birdman”
“Boyhood”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“The Imitation Game”
“Into the Woods”
“Selma”
Best Young Actor/Actress
Ellar Coltrane, “Boyhood”
Ansel Elgort, “The Fault in Our Stars”
Mackenzie Foy, “Interstellar”
Jaeden Lieberher, “St. Vincent”
Tony Revolori, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Quvenzhane Wallis, “Annie”
Noah Wiseman, “The Babadook”
Best Action Movie
“American Sniper”
“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”
“Edge of Tomorrow”
“Fury”
“Guardians of the Galaxy”
Best Actor in an Action Movie
Bradley Cooper, “American Sniper”
Tom Cruise, “Edge of Tomorrow”
Chris Evans, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”
Brad Pitt, “Fury”
Chris Pratt, “Guardians of the Galaxy”
Best Actress in an Action Movie
Emily Blunt, “Edge of Tomorrow”
Scarlett Johansson, “Lucy”
Jennifer Lawrence, “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1”
Zoe Saldana, “Guardians of the Galaxy”
Shailene Woodley, “Divergent”
Best Comedy
“Birdman”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“St. Vincent”
“Top Five”
“22 Jump Street”
Best Actor in a Comedy
Jon Favreau, “Chef”
Ralph Fiennes, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”
Bill Murray, “St. Vincent”
Chris Rock, “Top Five”
Channing Tatum, “22 Jump Street”
Best Actress in a Comedy
Rose Byrne, “Neighbors”
Rosario Dawson, “Top Five”
Melissa McCarthy, “St. Vincent”
Jenny Slate, “Obvious Child”
Kristen Wiig, “The Skeleton Twins”
Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie
“The Babadook”
“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”
“Interstellar”
“Snowpiercer”
“Under the Skin”
Eww at the inclusion of Unbroken.
EWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW at the inclusion of Maniston and Yayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyat the inclusion of Dame Jolie Pitt and Unbroken and
Maleficent and Fury
“Maniston”?
Right, cause you’ve seen it? Go away.
Thrilled with the two Snowpiercer mentions. Each one richly deserved.
Kris do you even bother to vote or rank in the genre categories? I haven’t even read page three, they seem like a different awards show.
My Best Actress in a Comedy ballot:
1. Rose Byrne, “Neighbors”
2. Can we get rid of these categories already?
3. PLEASE??
So with the major precursor nominations out, people’s choices for Most Likely to Fall Behind in the Final Leg?
Robert Duvall would seem like an obvious one. Does anyone actually like that movie?
I thought so too but that Supporting Actor field is pretty thin. Most of the talk so far has been how stacked the Best Actor field is and how thin the Actress/Supporting Actress fields are but Supporting Actor is just as thin as Actress/Supporting Actress. It feels like someone should be replacing Duvall in the Oscar field but beyond Brolin, I have no idea who else has a realistic chance of crashing the race.
Could be Christoph Waltz
This’ll be Tapley if Waltz gets nominated in Supporting for Big Eyes: [www.youtube.com]
I believe that’s actually Nathaniel Rogers’ reaction to that hypothetical event.
“the “Birdman” score (which was deemed ineligible by the Academy’s music branch, by the way)”
What? But why?
And regardless of why, damn them!
Haven’t been able to get a straight answer. There’s speculation that the classical stuff outweighed it but I can’t imagine how.
I keep hearing that the score was improvised, which is unusual. Could that in any way be a factor?
BIRDMAN’s score is ineligible because there is too much outside sourde material on the soundtrack (as is the case with WHIPLASH and earlier, BLACK SWAN).
It’s a necessary evil rule. Unfortunately, too many voters are too thick to distinguish between original compositions and existing music. I for one, am glad the Academy is taking a stronger stand on this issue.
It’s a ridiculous rule because the language notes the dismissal of scores “diluted” by unoriginal work. It’s so subjective. “Diluted” says who? When you think of “Birdman,” do you think of drums, or do you think of Tchaikovsky?
Exactly.
KRISTOPHERTAPLEY FTW. I didn’t even remember that there was classical music, but that darn improv drumming can’t get out of my head.
That’s just terrible. Another black eye for the music branch and it doesn’t pass the smell test. Nobody comes out of “Birdman” thinking the original score is anything other than the drumming (I don’t even remember the classical music either, and I saw it twice). This is so obviously a way to unfairly disqualify a serious contender because they don’t respect the way the score was created. God forbid “a bunch of drum solos” beat scores composed more conventionally. I’m disgusted and I am a “conventional” composer myself.
So Birdman’s score is out. And two of the three songs that people have actually heard are also disqualified (Boom Clap, The Hanging Tree). Fantastic. You should write about this, Kris.
Could they have chosen a more unattractive ten than the best actor and actress in an action movie selection?
Are there really only five nominees for original screenplay? They couldn’t come up with a sixth nominee?
No love for Godzilla? Poor animal.
Not that I’ve ever been a big fan of most youth actors getting major award nominations, a few aside. But I’ve seen a few groups nominate the kids and I haven’t seen the kid from Chef mentioned yet. I thought he did a great job and was a major character in the film.
I’ve been feeling for a while that Steve Carrell may be vulnerable. Fiennes and Gyllenhaal both seem to be surging as are their films, Budapest maybe a more than Nightcrawler. For whatever reason, Foxcatcher seems a step behind.
cool list. I consider the critics’ choice awards just as important as the Oscars since they are actually done by people who’s job it is to judge movies, not the industry.
Im surprised at the Carrell snub (especially with six movies), but I’m not super angry–it was a great year and there just isn’t room for everyone.
Only disappointment is nothing for X-MEN DAYS OF FUTURE PAST in the genre categories.
Shame on them for the “Foxcatcher” snubs. Carell is second only to Keaton as far as I’m concerned. And the film deserves screenplay/editing/cinematography/art direction nominations as well.
Also bummed not to see “A Most Violent Year” show up anywhere outside of Supporting Actress. NBR got me all excited with their love for it. It’s totally deserving in multiple categories. Ah well, I’m confident Oscar Isaac will have his year soon.
Worse than Carrell, Channing Tatum is the one, for me, that has been getting the shaft.
I wonder now if Jake is 4th and if its Carrell duking it out with Spall and co.
I also wonder, is Cumberbatch as locked as we think?
LOOOOOOOOOVE Rose Byrne’s nomination. So well deserved.
This is what happens when you can get six nominees per category, it seems everyone that should be invited IS.
Although Unbroken gets a push, i think its too little too late. DGA and PGA should support it or it will miss Oscar nominations in said categories.
Actually, Jolie is sixth now, Wes Anderson work been praised all over.
Cotillard vs Aniston continues…
Interstellar was loved by Critics, as we can see. I still think it get enter the top 10 for Oscars.
Part of what turned things around for the Globes is they made the actual show more entertaining.
The BFCA needs to focus on making their show better. It was only two years ago that they had the show where they couldn’t even spell the name of their supporting actress winner correctly and were announcing writing awards during commercial breaks while actors in the audience shook their head at how awful the show was.