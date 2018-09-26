Margot Robbie’s ‘Birds Of Prey’ Girl Gang Gets Two New Members

It’s that old expression: every time a bell rings, another actor is cast as the Joker. There’s Jared Leto, and Joaquin Phoenix, and, uh, Tommy Wiseau, I guess? There’s nearly as many Harley Quinn movies in development, but they’re easier to follow because she’s only played by one actress: Margot Robbie, who’s reward for being the one redeeming thing about Suicide Squad is her own movie. Directed by Cathy Yan, Birds of Prey is an “R-rated girl gang film” starring the I, Tonya actress as Harley Quinn and Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Huntress and Black Canary, respectively.

Black Canary a.k.a. Dinah Lance is a street fighter known for her shrieking cry. Huntress has taken different forms in the DC Universe, though in the WB series Birds of Prey, she was the daughter of Batman, who disappeared after the death of her mother, Catwoman. The Huntress in this series worked with Oracle and Black Canary’s daughter as the primary crimefighters in Gotham City. In the movie, Huntress is a former mafia princess, who like Batman, saw her family killed at a young age, hence why she became a vigilante. Buzz is that Barbara Gordon a.k.a. Batgirl isn’t in the feature; she appeared in the WB early aughts series. (Via)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is best known for her roles in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and 10 Cloverfield Lane, while Jurnee Smollett-Bell played Jess during the later seasons of Friday Night Lights. There’s at least one more member of the Birds of Prey gang who hasn’t been cast — Renee Montoya (she’s one of the most prominent gay characters in the DC universe) — but don’t worry, she won’t be played by Jared Leto. Probably.

