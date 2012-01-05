Bjork bringing ‘Biophelia’ brainchild to Big Apple

For the first time since launching her album concept, Bjork is bringing her “Biophelia” concert presentation to the United States.

The Icelandic singer-songwriter will be performing “Biophelia” to its “original specifications” for six nights at the New York Hall of Science, then for four nights at New York’s Beacon Theater. The Hall of Science allows for the vision of “audio-visual shows in an intimate setting with no audience member more than a few yards from the stage,” though all 10 concerts will be performed in the round, in conjunction with The Creator’s Project.

As previously reported, the ten songs on “Biophelia” featured 10 corresponding apps for iPad/iPhone/iPod Touch, thus the A/V components that will be used during the shows. Too, the live performances boast the bonkers musical instrumentation that helped in making “Biophelia,” including “four 10-foot pendulum-harps” and “a MIDI-controlled pipe organ celeste re-fitted with bronze gamelan bars.” Personally, I’m just happy to see Bjork with free space to roam.

What I’m also eager to see is its execution. The fact that you had to “experience” the album with an electronic device that I simply don’t own is prohibitive, though many of the video elements were posted online after release. The cost of a ticket to a Bjork show may cost just as much as an iPad, true, but this at least amps more on that original idea, so that all may partake.

And I mean all. Bjork has worked in conjunction with the Hall of Science to introduce a musicology/biology education project for New York middle school students, running for three weeks, that will have pupils exploring the connections between music and our environment, and the simple namesakes from her album and apps, like viruses and crystalline structures. Her album and those science lessons will be integrated into Bjork’s hometown Reykjavik’s school curriculum for the next three years.

A release calls Bjork’s string of shows the “only confirmed” performances for the U.S., so no strong word as to the possibility of her bringing it to other markets. Tickets go on sale on Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. EST via Ticketmaster.



Here are Bjork’s “Biophelia” performance dates:

February 3 New York Hall of Science Queens, NY

February 6 New York Hall of Science Queens, NY

February 9 New York Hall of Science Queens, NY

February 12 New York Hall of Science Queens, NY

February 15 New York Hall of Science Queens, NY

February 18 New York Hall of Science Queens, NY

February 22 Roseland Ballroom New York, NY

February 25 Roseland Ballroom New York, NY

February 28 Roseland Ballroom New York, NY

March 2 Roseland Ballroom New York, NY