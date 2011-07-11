Black Eyed Peas going on hiatus; will.i.am plotting solo album?

The Black Eyed Peas did a little more than hint a hiatus was on the horizon during a show in England this week; and a Tweet from founder will.i.am confirms it.

Fergie told the crowd at Alton Towers in Staffordshire last week that their performance was the “last time we’re going to be in England for a long time,” though, “This isn’t going to be the last time you’ll see us.”

“We want you to know that we love you and thank you for the support you’ve given from the beginning,” reported NME.

Later on July 6, will.i.am decided to expand, referencing BEP’s 2010 album “The Beginning,” 2005’s “Monkey Business” and 2009’s “The E.N.D.”

“The @BEP will take a break after the beginning… just like we did from monkey business to the e.n.d… but it doesn’t mean we stop creating.”

The hip-hop-pop troupe took a four year break after Fergie released her solo debut “The Duchess” in 2006.

And a hiatus may just be the ripe opportunity for will.i.am to release another solo album. Fergie told Hollyscoop back in May that he may be down for a follow-up to 2007’s “Songs About Girls”: the modest title “Black Einstein.” No word yet from the producer/musician on progress or when to expect the set to drop.

BEP’s only show (last show?) on schedule is in Madrid, on July 14.