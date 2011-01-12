Black Keys and Vampire Weekend defend sell-out status on ‘Colbert’

01.12.11 8 years ago 4 Comments

This holiday shopping season, in particular, you may have noticed the abundance of commercials sporting an indie-rock soundtrack. Two of the most spirited contributors — the Black Keys and Vampire Weekend — earned their public due for the feat on “Colbert Report” last night, as Stephen Colbert had Ezra Koenig, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney had a little chat at the Comedy Central studio.

The Grammy Award-winning host was parsing through his own 2011 Grammy ballot, musing the past winners behind “screwing on your lunch break” (“Afternoon Delight”) and “touching Justin Bieber” (a current best new artist nominee).

And then the battle for best alternative album was staged. Literally. Colbert forced Koenig from Vampire Weekend and Carney and Auerbach from the Black Keys into a “sell-out-off” — combatants who had “equally whored out your music.”

Let’s just say the ultimate face-off involved “Holiday,” “Girl Is on My Mind,” a baseball bat, chains, a crowbar and the Recording Academy president.

[Check out the video after the jump…]

Who do you think should win Best Alternative Album?

The Colbert Report Mon – Thurs 11:30pm / 10:30c
MeTunes – Grammy Vote – Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney & Ezra Koenig
www.colbertnation.com
Colbert Report Full Episodes Political Humor & Satire Blog Video Archive

Around The Web

TAGSblack keyscolbert reportvampire weekend

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP