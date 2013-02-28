Black Keys, Phoenix, Flaming Lips lead Beale Street Music Festival lineup

02.28.13 5 years ago

The Black Keys, Phoenix, The Flaming Lips, The Smashing Pumpkins, and The Roots are among the big names headed to the Beal Street Music Festival, running May 3-5 in Memphis, Tenn. It’s part of the Memphis in May International Festival, and takes place at Tom Lee Park.

Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, Deftones, Big Boi, The Black Crowes, Patti Smith, Alice in Chains, Bassnectar, Hall & Oates, Gary Clark Jr., Public Enemy, Gov”t Mule, Deer Tick, The Joy Formidable, Lucero, Jake Bugg, The Wallflowers, Davy Knowles, Jerry Lee Lewis, ZZ Top and Sheryl Crow are also on tap.

Three day and single day passes are on sale now, with the former coming in at $94.

