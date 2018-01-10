Black Panther has always been practically guaranteed to be a hit. Its love of the comics, while also being a specific vision from the creative team right down to Chadwick Boseman’s accent, stands out even among Marvel movies. But just how big of a hit will it be? According to early ticket data, a substantial one.
Deadline reports that as of tickets going on sale Monday, Black Panther is selling admissions at a rate unheard of even for Marvel movies, let alone a movie debuting on President’s Day weekend:
After tickets went on sale Monday night, Black Panther is already outstripping Captain America: Civil War as Fandango’s best-selling MCU title in the first 24 hours of presales. Captain America: Civil War kicked off the opening of summer 2016 during the first weekend of May with $179M.
Deadline is quick to point out that advance ticket sales don’t necessarily reflect the overall box-office. Currently, box office tracking has Black Panther doing between $80 and $85 million, although some think it has an outside shot at $100 million. Then again, the last time we saw this, a heavily hyped superhero movie rolling out in February, it was Deadpool, which racked up $132 million in a weekend on the way to $360 million in the U.S. alone. And Black Panther doesn’t have a ton of competition that weekend, with only Aardman’s caveman-soccer movie Early Man and the faith-based action movie Samson in theaters, and Fifty Shades Freed from the previous weekend. But no matter what, it appears Black Panther will open to packed theaters. Really it’s just a question of whether you’ll be able to get a seat.
(via Deadline)
Black Panther is about to get all the coins. This must be how white people feel about seeing themselves in the avengers.
Us black people are thrilled to finally have a major superhero movie that is representative of us. Combine that with it releasing during Black History Month and you’ll see that a lot of people care that the cast is majority black, kyle.
This movie looks a lot more interesting than anything Marvel has put out in the last two years. Jordan’s take on Killmonger will be what people walk away talking about. Can’t wait.