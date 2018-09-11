Marvel/Disney

Even before the category was indefinitely postponed, Disney had no plans to submit Black Panther for Best Popular Film — it’s Best Picture or bust for T’Challa. Actually, for the second highest-grossing film of 2018 (behind another Marvel movie, Avengers: Infinity War), it’s Best Picture and Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress and Best Cinematography and… you get the idea, or bust.

Disney recently announced that it plans to submit Black Panther for Best Picture and Ryan Coogler (who was robbed for Creed) for Best Director, as well as Chadwick Boseman for Best Actor; Michael B. Jordan, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Sterling K. Brown, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis for Best Supporting Actor; and Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright (!!!), and Angela Bassett for Best Supporting Actress.

Other notable For Your Considerations include Rachel Morrison for Best Cinematography (she’s the only woman to ever be nominated in the category), Coogler and Joe Robert Cole for Best Adapted Screenplay, Ludwig Göransson for Best Original Score (he was also the composer for New Girl, Community, and Happy Endings), and Kendrick Lamar and SZA for Best Original Song.

“All the Stars”? More like all the Oscars.

You can find the complete list of category considerations here.

(Via Disney)