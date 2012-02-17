Black Sabbath cancels reunion dates

After numerous setbacks, the highly-anticipated Black Sabbath reunion has, unfortunately and perhaps inevitably, finally sputtered to a halt.

What started out as a full-on reunion featuring all four original members — Ozzy Osbourne, Bill Ward, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler — is now fading to black. With guitarist Iommi battling ongoing health problems and drummer Bill Ward angrily exiting the band, the beleaguered Sabbath will play just one date from their previously announced tour — U.K. Download Festival on June 10, alongside The Prodigy, Metallica, Soundgarden, Megadeth and many more.

For the remaining Euro dates, old school fans will instead be purchasing tickets to see what’s being billed as “Ozzy and Friends.” Those friends include Butler, longtime Ozzy compatriot Zakk Wylde and, on select dates, former Guns ‘n’ Roses axeman Slash.

There’s been no word if the planned Sabbath reunion album, produced by Rick Rubin, is still in the works.

On the bright side, at least the Van Halen reunion is going strong.

Here are the Ozzy and Friends 2012 Tour Dates:

05/23 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena

05/25 – Stockholm, SE @ Stadium

05/27 – Jelling, DK @ Jelling Music Festival

05/29 – Bergen, NO @ Bergen Calling

05/31 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

06/02 – Malmo, SE @ Malmo Stadium

06/04 – Dortmund, DE @ Westfalenhalle

06/06 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

06/15 – Bilbao, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival

06/17 – Nantes, FR @ Hellfest

06/19 – Paris, FR @ Bercy

06/22 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting

06/24 – Milan, IT @ Gods of Metal

06/26 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

06/28 – Belgrade, RS @ Usce Park

07/01 – Athens, GR @ Rockwave Festival

