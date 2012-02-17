Black Sabbath cancels reunion dates

After numerous setbacks, the highly-anticipated Black Sabbath reunion has, unfortunately and perhaps inevitably, finally sputtered to a halt.
What started out as a full-on reunion featuring all four original members — Ozzy Osbourne, Bill Ward, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler — is now fading to black. With guitarist Iommi battling ongoing health problems and drummer Bill Ward angrily exiting the band, the beleaguered Sabbath will play just one date from their previously announced tour — U.K. Download Festival on June 10, alongside The Prodigy, Metallica, Soundgarden, Megadeth and many more.
For the remaining Euro dates, old school fans will instead be purchasing tickets to see what’s being billed as “Ozzy and Friends.” Those friends include Butler, longtime Ozzy compatriot Zakk Wylde and, on select dates, former Guns ‘n’ Roses axeman Slash.
There’s been no word if the planned Sabbath reunion album, produced by Rick Rubin, is still in the works.
On the bright side, at least the Van Halen reunion is going strong.
Here are the Ozzy and Friends 2012 Tour Dates:
05/23 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena
05/25 – Stockholm, SE @ Stadium
05/27 – Jelling, DK @ Jelling Music Festival
05/29 – Bergen, NO @ Bergen Calling
05/31 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
06/02 – Malmo, SE @ Malmo Stadium
06/04 – Dortmund, DE @ Westfalenhalle
06/06 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
06/15 – Bilbao, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival
06/17 – Nantes, FR @ Hellfest
06/19 – Paris, FR @ Bercy
06/22 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting
06/24 – Milan, IT @ Gods of Metal
06/26 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle
06/28 – Belgrade, RS @ Usce Park
07/01 – Athens, GR @ Rockwave Festival
Would you be satisfied with seeing Ozzy and Friends instead of the Sabbath reunion?
It’s Tony Iommi, not Tommy. Are there no editors on this site?
LOL
Ha! Did they call him “Tommy” AGAIN??? These people are idiots. Must be the same “great admirer of the band”…
[www.hitfix.com]
Of course my show is cancelled, not even “Ozzy Butler and Who Cares” will play. Tickets for a plane and gig can fuck themselves (not all thank god). My sanity is gone, my dreams are crushed- thanks Black Salad