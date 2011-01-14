‘Black Swan,’ ‘Easy A’ and ‘Scott Pilgrim’ land ACE Editing nominations

The American Cinema Editors weighed in on their peers this morning announcing the nominees for the 61st Annual ACE Eddie Awards. Recognizing outstanding editing in nine categories of film, television and documentaries, this year’s class featured few surprises beyond the always interesting Comedy or Musical movie category.

The awards will be announced on Feb. 19, 2011 in a black-tie ceremony where Christopher Nolan will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award. Two Career Achievement honorees will be announced next week. A complete list of all the nominees are as follows.

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):

Black Swan

Andrew Weisblum, A.C.E.



The Fighter

Pamela Martin

Inception

Lee Smith, A.C.E.



The King”s Speech

Tariq Anwar



The Social Network

Angus Wall, A.C.E. & Kirk Baxter



BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY OR MUSICAL):

Alice in Wonderland

Chris Lebenzon, A.C.E.



Easy A

Susan Littenberg



The Kids Are All Right

Jeffrey M. Werner



Made in Dagenham

Michael Parker

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World

Jonathan Amos & Paul Machliss

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

Despicable Me

Gregory Perler & Pam Ziegenhagen

How To Train Your Dragon

Maryann Brandon, A.C.E. & Darren T. Holmes, A.C.E.



Toy Story 3

Ken Schretzmann & Lee Unkrich, A.C.E.

BEST EDITED HALF-HOUR SERIES FOR TELEVISION:

The Big C: “Pilot”

Brian A. Kates, A.C.E.

Modern Family: “Family Portrait”

Jonathan Schwartz



Nurse Jackie: “Years of Service”

Anne McCabe



BEST EDITED ONE-HOUR SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Breaking Bad: “Sunset”

Kelly Dixon



Friday Night Lights: “I Can”t”

Mark Conte, A.C.E.



Glee: “Journey”

Bradley Buecker, Doc Crotzer, Joe Leonard & John Roberts



The Good Wife: “Running”

Scott Vickrey, A.C.E.



The Walking Dead: “Days Gone Bye”

Hunter Via

BEST EDITED ONE-HOUR SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Boardwalk Empire: “Pilot”

Sidney Wolinsky, A.C.E.



Dexter: “Take It!”

Louis Cioffi, A.C.E.



Treme: “Do You Know What it Means”

Kate Sanford, A.C.E. & Alexander Hall

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:

The Pacific: “Okinawa”

Marta Evry, A.C.E. & Alan Cody, A.C.E.

Temple Grandin

Leo Trombetta, A.C.E.

You Don”t Know Jack

Aaron Yanes

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY:

Exit Through the Gift Shop

Tom Fulford & Chris King

Inside Job

Chad Beck & Adam Bolt



Waiting For “Superman”

Jay Cassidy, A.C.E., Greg Finton & Kim Roberts

BEST EDITED REALITY SERIES:

The Deadliest Catch: “Redemption Day”

Kelly Coskran & Josh Earl

If You Really Knew Me: “Colusa High”

Rob Goubeau, Jeremy Gantz, Hilary Scratch, Ken Yankee, Mark S. Andrew, A.C.E., Heather Miglin, John Skaare & Paul J. Coyne



Whale Wars 3: “Vendetta”

Yvette Mangassarian-Amirian, Eric Myerson, Michael Caballero, David Michael Maurer & Edward Salier, A.C.E.