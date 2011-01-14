‘Black Swan,’ ‘Easy A’ and ‘Scott Pilgrim’ land ACE Editing nominations

The American Cinema Editors weighed in on their peers this morning announcing the nominees for the 61st Annual ACE Eddie Awards. Recognizing outstanding editing in nine categories of film, television and documentaries, this year’s class featured few surprises beyond the always interesting Comedy or Musical movie category.
The awards will be announced on Feb. 19, 2011 in a black-tie ceremony where Christopher Nolan will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award. Two Career Achievement honorees will be announced next week. A complete list of all the nominees are as follows.
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):
Black Swan
Andrew Weisblum, A.C.E.
The Fighter
Pamela Martin
Inception
Lee Smith, A.C.E.
The King”s Speech
Tariq Anwar
The Social Network
Angus Wall, A.C.E. & Kirk Baxter
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY OR MUSICAL):
Alice in Wonderland
Chris Lebenzon, A.C.E.
Easy A
Susan Littenberg
The Kids Are All Right
Jeffrey M. Werner
Made in Dagenham
Michael Parker
Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World
Jonathan Amos & Paul Machliss
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:
Despicable Me
Gregory Perler & Pam Ziegenhagen
How To Train Your Dragon
Maryann Brandon, A.C.E. & Darren T. Holmes, A.C.E.
Toy Story 3
Ken Schretzmann & Lee Unkrich, A.C.E.
BEST EDITED HALF-HOUR SERIES FOR TELEVISION:
The Big C: “Pilot”
Brian A. Kates, A.C.E.
Modern Family: “Family Portrait”
Jonathan Schwartz
Nurse Jackie: “Years of Service”
Anne McCabe
BEST EDITED ONE-HOUR SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Breaking Bad: “Sunset”
Kelly Dixon
Friday Night Lights: “I Can”t”
Mark Conte, A.C.E.
Glee: “Journey”
Bradley Buecker, Doc Crotzer, Joe Leonard & John Roberts
The Good Wife: “Running”
Scott Vickrey, A.C.E.
The Walking Dead: “Days Gone Bye”
Hunter Via
BEST EDITED ONE-HOUR SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Boardwalk Empire: “Pilot”
Sidney Wolinsky, A.C.E.
Dexter: “Take It!”
Louis Cioffi, A.C.E.
Treme: “Do You Know What it Means”
Kate Sanford, A.C.E. & Alexander Hall
BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:
The Pacific: “Okinawa”
Marta Evry, A.C.E. & Alan Cody, A.C.E.
Temple Grandin
Leo Trombetta, A.C.E.
You Don”t Know Jack
Aaron Yanes
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY:
Exit Through the Gift Shop
Tom Fulford & Chris King
Inside Job
Chad Beck & Adam Bolt
Waiting For “Superman”
Jay Cassidy, A.C.E., Greg Finton & Kim Roberts
BEST EDITED REALITY SERIES:
The Deadliest Catch: “Redemption Day”
Kelly Coskran & Josh Earl
If You Really Knew Me: “Colusa High”
Rob Goubeau, Jeremy Gantz, Hilary Scratch, Ken Yankee, Mark S. Andrew, A.C.E., Heather Miglin, John Skaare & Paul J. Coyne
Whale Wars 3: “Vendetta”
Yvette Mangassarian-Amirian, Eric Myerson, Michael Caballero, David Michael Maurer & Edward Salier, A.C.E.
Join The Discussion: Log In With