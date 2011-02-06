‘Black Swan,’ ‘Inception’ and ‘The King’s Speech’ dominate 2011 Art Directors Guild Awards

Two of the Oscar nominees for art direction took home category prizes at tonight’s 15th Annual Art Director’s Guild Awards and one production designer left out received some validation for her efforts.

“The King’s Speech’s” Eve Stewart won the Period Film honor, “Inception'” Guy Hendrix Dyas won the Fantasy Film honor and Therese Deprez won the Contemporary Film award during this evening’s festivities. On the television side, “Mad Men,” “Modern Family,” “Saturday Night Live” and the 82nd Academy Awards show were all major winners.

In what appears to be turning into a very competitive race, “Speech” and “Inception” will face off against “Alice in Wonderland,” “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 1” and “True Grit” on Oscar night. All members of the Academy get to vote for the Art Direction category and their history of going for a fantasy or genre film five out of the last seven years seems to give “Inception” or “Alice in Wonderland” a leg up on the competition. Last year, “Avatar” won the award.

A complete list of this year’s ADG honorees is as follows:

FILM CATEGORIES:

Period Film

“The King’s Speech”

Production Designer: Eve Stewart

Fantasy Film

“Inception”

Production Designer: Guy Hendrix Dyas

Contemporary Film

“Black Swan”

Production Designer:Therese DePrez

TELEVISION CATEGORIES:

Single Camera Television Series

“Mad Men”

Episode: Public Relations

Production Designer: Dan Bishop

Television Movie or Mini-Series

“Secrets in the Wall”

Production Designer: Robb Wilson King

Episode of a Half Hour Single-Camera Television Series

“Modern Family”

Episode: Halloween

Production Designer: Richard Berg

Episode of a Multi-Camera, Variety, or Unscripted Series

“Saturday Night Live”

Episode: Betty White/Jay Z

Production Designer:

Keith Raywood

Eugene Lee

Akira Yoshimura

N. Joseph DeTullio

Awards, Music, or Game Shows

“82nd Academy Awards”

Production Designer: David Rockwell

COMMERCIALS:

Dos Equis

Commercial: Ice Fishing

Production Designer: Jesse B. Benson