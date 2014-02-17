Blake Shelton records country duet with fellow ‘Voice’ mentor Shakira

#The Voice #Ryan Seacrest
02.17.14 4 years ago

Just as he did with fellow “The Voice” mentor, Christina Aguilera, Blake Shelton has recorded a duet with Shakira.

The Latin singer has already announced the collaboration, but she”s now revealed more details.

“It”s a country song,” she told Ryan Seacrest on his morning show. “I wrote the song with some people in Nashville and I sent it to him and I was super nervous,” she says. “And he loved it.”

No word on the song”s title yet, but it will be on Shakira”s new album, which comes out March 25. And can there be any doubt that the pair will perform it on “The Voice?” The new season, with Shakira and Usher filling in for Aguilera and Cee lo, starts Feb. 24.

We already know the two can sing together. Below is their version of Lady Antebellum’s “Need You Now,” which they performed together last May on “The Voice.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Voice#Ryan Seacrest
TAGSBLAKE SHELTONChristina Aguileraryan seacrestSHAKIRATHE VOICEUSHER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP