Blake Shelton records country duet with fellow ‘Voice’ mentor Shakira

Just as he did with fellow “The Voice” mentor, Christina Aguilera, Blake Shelton has recorded a duet with Shakira.

The Latin singer has already announced the collaboration, but she”s now revealed more details.

“It”s a country song,” she told Ryan Seacrest on his morning show. “I wrote the song with some people in Nashville and I sent it to him and I was super nervous,” she says. “And he loved it.”

No word on the song”s title yet, but it will be on Shakira”s new album, which comes out March 25. And can there be any doubt that the pair will perform it on “The Voice?” The new season, with Shakira and Usher filling in for Aguilera and Cee lo, starts Feb. 24.

We already know the two can sing together. Below is their version of Lady Antebellum’s “Need You Now,” which they performed together last May on “The Voice.”