Blake Shelton’s ‘Red River Blue’ flows to No. 1 on Billboard 200

07.20.11 7 years ago

Blake Shelton is having a good year:  He married longtime girlfriend Miranda Lambert, his fame rose substantially through his mentoring role on “The Voice,” and now he”s landed his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

“Red River Blue” flows to the top spot with sales of 116,000 copies. Four of Shelton”s previous albums have landed in the top 10, but never higher than No. 3.

Incubus” new set, “If Not Now, When?” earns second place with 80,000. It is the rock band”s fifth top five album, according to Billboard.

There are four other premieres in the Top 10: Country hotshot Chris Young”s “Neon” comes in at No. 4, Colbie Caillat”s  “All of You” at No. 6, Theory of A Deadman”s “The Truth Is…” at No. 8, and Sublime with Rome”s “Yours Truly”  at No. 9.

Last week”s No. 1, Beyonce”s “4” drops to No. 5,  Adele”s “21” moves 2-3. Jason Aldean”s “My Kinda Party”  slips 4-7, while Selena Gomez & the Scene”s “When The Sun Goes Down” tumbles 3-10.

