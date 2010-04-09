Blur to release new music for the first time in seven years

Record Store Day 2010 has nabbed some pretty impressive exclusives for its April 17 “holiday,” but few plotted efforts are so exciting as Blur’s. The British band is releasing brand new music for the first time in seven years next week, after an live concert reunion last summer in their native country.

The single will be released as a 7″ record, available to select independent record stores in the U.K. in the quantity of a mere 1,000. For you U.S. fans: get your eBay clicking fingers ready.

According to British newspaper The Sun, the band is scrambling to put it all together, considering frontman Damon Albarn has been ultra-busy with Gorillaz and that band’s newest “Plastic Beach.”

Details are imminent, still, with one week to spare.

“We want independent record stores to continue – they’re an important part of our musical culture,” Albarn said. “Music is a simple way for Blur to show our support and we hope people like it.”

He didn’t, however, mention if the band would be releasing any more music beyond this limited-edition drop.

Blur last released the album “Think Tank” in 2003, with single “Good Song” arriving later that year.