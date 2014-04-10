Bo Burnham — or should I say country troubadour Chipp McCapp — loves America, his mom, the troops, his mom, denim, and his troops-loving mom. Before the new episode of “Parks and Rec” tonight, check out his patriotic ditty “Beautiful Like My Mom” which has both wholesome and Norman Bates-y connotations. Denim.
Bo Burnham Thinks America is ‘Beautiful Like My Mom’
Louis VIrtel 04.10.14 4 years ago
