‘Boardwalk Empire’: All Empires Must Crumble in ominous Season 5 teaser

All empires must crumble.

The fifth and final season of HBO's “Boardwalk Empire” is only a couple months out, and the network is stoking anticipation with a new teaser that hits us with lots of ominous phrases (“No one goes quietly,” anyone?) and shots of Steve Buscemi's Nucky Thompson looking very, very concerned. Playing over it all is a cover of Harry Nilsson's “One” by Alva Noto and Blixa Bargeld, to really sell the doom and gloom.

As noted by star Michael K. Williams recently, “Boardwalk Empire” Season 5 will be set seven years after the events depicted in Season 4, putting the show smack-dab in the middle of the Great Depression.

Check out the teaser below, then let us know whether you'll be watching the new season by voting in the poll further down the page.

“Boardwalk Empire” Season 5 is slated to premiere in September.