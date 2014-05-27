‘Boardwalk Empire’ vet Charlie Cox to suit up as ‘Daredevil’ for Netflix and Marvel

Marvel and Netflix have found their Daredevil.

“Boardwalk Empire” vet Charlie Cox has signed on to play the blind superhero Matt Murdock in the upcoming show, as first reported by Latino Review and confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

“Lost” vet Drew Goddard was initially slate to be the showrunner on “Daredevil,” but recently stepped aside in order to focus on directing Sony's “Amazing Spider-Man” spinoff “Sinister Six.” Instead, Steven S. DeKnight (“Spartacus”) will act as showrunner, while Goddard will executive produce.

After appearing on two seasons of HBO's “Boardwalk Empire,” Cox has starred in two recent CBS pilots, with the network passing on both. On the big screen, Cox has appeared in Neil Gaiman's “Stardust.”

Daredevil is one of Marvel Comics' most enduring heroes, and was previously played by Ben Affleck in the 2003 theatrical film.

“Daredevil” is the first of four Marvel adaptations from Netflix, including “Iron Fist,” “Luke Cage,” “Jessica Jones,” and “The Defenders,” which will tie them all together.

“Daredevil” will head into production this summer and will likely arrive online sometime in 2015. So far, 13 episodes are planned.