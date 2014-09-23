‘Marvel’s Agent Carter’ looks to ‘Boardwalk Empire’ for new cast member

(CBR) The ranks of SHIELD are growing on TV. Or maybe that should be “the ranks of SHIELD to be?” Monday evening, Marvel Studios announced the latest addition to the TV arm of its cinematic universe with the news that actor Shea Whigham has joined 2015's “Agent Carter” series playing the character Roger Dooley. Whigham has spent the past several years as perpetual mob little brother Eli Thompson on HBO's Emmy-winning “Boardwalk Empire” as well as appearing on other dramas such as “True Detective.”

Agent Roger Dooley is the name of a SHIELD Agent created by John Byrne for a one-off appearance in the 1985 “Sensational She-Hulk” graphic novel. There, the character was a would be usurper to the secret organization's top seat who quickly died an ignoble end. In the “Agent Carter” series, the general idea of the character has been recast as Chief Roger Dooley — the head of the Strategic Science Reserve that predates SHIELD in the 1946-set series. Joining him on the show are the previously announced SSR team of Agents Carter (Hayley Atwell), Thompson (Chad Michael Murray) and Sousa (Enver Gjokaj).

Bridging the gap between “Captain America: The First Avenger” and the modern day Marvel cinematic universe, “Agent Carter” is set to debut in 2015 on ABC.