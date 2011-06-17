Bob Dylan announces U.S. summer tour

Iconic singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has announced a slew of U.S. tour dates for this summer.

The trek kicks off in Santa Barbara July 14, winds its way across the southern states, heads north and wraps up in Bangor, ME on August 20.

Along the way, he and his ace band will hit such notable locales as the Pearl Concert Theater in Las Vegas, the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans and Nashville’s famous Ryman Auditorium. While the singer has tended to include ballparks on his recent summer itineraries, he seems to be bypassing them on this outing. There’s always next year!

A few of the tour dates are already on sale, while some of the later dates are currently only available through presales. Find more details on Dylan’s official site.

Dylan, who recently celebrated his 70th birthday, is currently on tour in Europe. While in England, London’s Haringey Trades Council nominated Dylan to receive the honor of the freedom of the borough Haringey (he owns a house there) ahead of his London concert. The nomination was rejected, but may be reviewed.

His most recent albums, “Together Through Life” and the holiday-themed “Christmas in the Heart,” were both released in 2009.

Here are Dylan’s upcoming U.S. dates:

July 14 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

July 15 – Costa Mesa, CA – Pacific Amphitheatre

July 16 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater

July 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

July 19 – Tucson, AZ – Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheatre

July 21 – Albuquerque, NM – The Pavilion

July 23 – Thackerville, OK – Winstar World Casino

July 24 – New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheatre

July 26 – New Orleans, LA – Lakefront Arena

July 27 – Pensacola, FL – Pensacola Civic Center

July 28 – Atlanta, GA – Chastain Park Amphitheatre

July 30 – Memphis, TN – Mud Island Amphitheatre

August 1 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

August 2 – Evansville, IN – Roberts Stadium

August 3 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre

August 5 – Kettering, OH – Fraze Pavilion for the Performing Arts

August 6 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

August 7 – Rochester, MI – Meadow Brook Music Festival

August 9 – Canandaigua, NY – Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands PAC

August 10 – Scranton, PA – Toyota Pavilion at Montage Mountain

August 12 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 19 – Gilford, NH – Meadowbrook U.S. Cellular Pavilion

August 20 – Bangor, ME – Bangor Waterfront Pavilion

