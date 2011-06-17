Bob Dylan announces U.S. summer tour

Iconic singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has announced a slew of U.S. tour dates for this summer.
The trek kicks off in Santa Barbara July 14, winds its way across the southern states, heads north and wraps up in Bangor, ME on August 20.
Along the way, he and his ace band will hit such notable locales as the Pearl Concert Theater in Las Vegas, the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans and Nashville’s famous Ryman Auditorium. While the singer has tended to include ballparks on his recent summer itineraries, he seems to be bypassing them on this outing. There’s always next year!
A few of the tour dates are already on sale, while some of the later dates are currently only available through presales. Find more details on Dylan’s official site.
Dylan, who recently celebrated his 70th birthday, is currently on tour in Europe. While in England, London’s Haringey Trades Council nominated Dylan to receive the honor of the freedom of the borough Haringey (he owns a house there) ahead of his London concert. The nomination was rejected, but may be reviewed.
His most recent albums, “Together Through Life” and the holiday-themed “Christmas in the Heart,” were both released in 2009.
Here are Dylan’s upcoming U.S. dates:
July 14 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
July 15 – Costa Mesa, CA – Pacific Amphitheatre
July 16 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater
July 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre
July 19 – Tucson, AZ – Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheatre
July 21 – Albuquerque, NM – The Pavilion
July 23 – Thackerville, OK – Winstar World Casino
July 24 – New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheatre
July 26 – New Orleans, LA – Lakefront Arena
July 27 – Pensacola, FL – Pensacola Civic Center
July 28 – Atlanta, GA – Chastain Park Amphitheatre
July 30 – Memphis, TN – Mud Island Amphitheatre
August 1 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
August 2 – Evansville, IN – Roberts Stadium
August 3 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre
August 5 – Kettering, OH – Fraze Pavilion for the Performing Arts
August 6 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
August 7 – Rochester, MI – Meadow Brook Music Festival
August 9 – Canandaigua, NY – Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands PAC
August 10 – Scranton, PA – Toyota Pavilion at Montage Mountain
August 12 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
August 19 – Gilford, NH – Meadowbrook U.S. Cellular Pavilion
August 20 – Bangor, ME – Bangor Waterfront Pavilion
