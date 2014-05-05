Bob Iger takes a selfie with Chewbacca from the set of ‘Star Wars Episode VII’

Wouldn't it be great if every major news break for the entire duration of principal photography for “Star Wars: Episode VII” was handled in the form of a selfie?
As the entire planet is now aware thanks to last week's news cycle, “Star Wars Episode VII” is now up and running in the UK, and in addition to the table reads of the script, there are final decisions being made now about wardrobe and the on-screen appearance of the characters. That means screen tests. That means fitting sessions.
And, evidently, that means Bob Iger gets to hang out with Chewbacca, according to the official Instagram account for the film.
On the one hand, it's nice to see that Chewbacca looks pretty much exactly like Chewbacca. On the other hand, I'm curious if he's really going to still be rocking the exact same shoulder strap thing a full 30 years after the end of “Return Of The Jedi.” Admittedly, Chewbacca always pretty much looks the same, like when he toured with his production of “Hamlet,” pictured at the top of this story. The one thing I really don't want from “Star Wars” is for it to feel like it's been stuck in stasis during the entire time these characters have been off-screen.
Look, Disney and Lucasfilm are up against it here. If they shake things up too much, people will freak out. If it feels like they're doing a theme park version of what we've already seen, people will freak out. There's almost no way they will hit the mark for every viewer, since I'm not sure most viewers can even articulate exactly what it is they want from these new movies.
In the end, the one thing this picture tells me is that Peter Mayhew is definitely playing the Chewbacca that i grew to love over the course of three full films. If Han Solo's role is primarily in the first film of this new trilogy, then it goes to follow that the same is true of Chewbacca. So enjoy this view, folks. No idea how many more times we'll get to see it.
“Star Wars: Episode VII” will be in theaters December 18, 2015.
Why are you reading so deep into a picture of Chewie? Chewie wears the same ammo belt thing in every scene of every movie he appears in. To quote Harrison Ford, who gives a sh-t?
I am actually hoping for something close to ‘Stasis’ when it comes to tone, set design, character design, cinematography, etc. But that’s just me. Regardless, I wish the production team all the best. Exciting stuff!
aw i love this, but was kinda hoping chewie would be graying
Same!
I’ll always remember Bob Iger as the man who threw “Twin Peaks” under the bus when he was back at ABC, so any reminder that he’s the one who convinced Lucas to sell “Star Wars” to Disney is like a twist of the knife. Pictures like these are all the proof I need that this is all a bad, bad thing. Disney is where genuine creativity and artistic quality go to die painful, humiliating deaths.
I wish Chewie was graying, like an old dog. Mostly around the face.
I was kind of hoping we’d get some grey flecks in Chewbacca’s fur. Still possible, and there are other ways to show that he’s aged, but it looks like that won’t be happening.
It appears to me changing Chewie’s “attire” at this late date would only point out the absurdity of him wearing a bandolier 24/7 for 25 years (RotS to RotJ) to begin with. Especially after 6 films filled constantly with gunplay where no one’s ever reloaded a weapon. SW has always worked best when it’s used lived-in design to imply a functional universe while progressing the story so fast, it ignores most practical day to day realities.
I thought the “Star Trek” reboot handled it just right. It tweaked things here and there, but Abrams and co. nailed the heart and soul of the TV series and the beloved characters. Since Abrams is a huge Star Wars fan, it will probably be less”Superman Returns” (which worshiped the original Christopher Reeve movie too much – a movie that I dearly love btw) and more like the first (reboot) Star Trek movie. Fingers crossed. Very exciting times.
Do we really need to call it a selfie! doesn’t one need to be by themselves in order to call it a selfie! I love Star Wars but I hate the title of this article.