Get Saul Goodman’s thoughts on lawyers in ‘Better Call Saul’ teaser

There is a new short, teaser for AMC's upcoming “Breaking Bad” spinoff, “Better Call Saul,” and when we say “short,” we mean it. Yes, the teaser clocks in at a mere nine seconds.

Perhaps the most important bit of the video is the end, which offers up a promise that Saul Goodman is coming to the network in February. No specific date is offered, just the month, February.

Before that, what viewers are treated to is a single camera shot with a younger than we saw him on “Breaking Bad” Saul Goodman, who may still be going by Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk either way), talking to an unseen individual. While whomever he is speaking to doesn't say a word, Goodman/McGill offers up the thought, “Lawyers, yeah, we”re like health insurance. You hope you never need it, but man oh man, not having it? No.”

In terms of that Jimmy McGill vs. Saul Goodman distinction, AMC has previously offered up this bit of information about the plot: “The series is set six years before Saul Goodman meets Walter White. When we meet him, the man who will become Saul Goodman is known as Jimmy McGill, a small-time lawyer searching for his destiny, and, more immediately, hustling to make ends meet.” The description goes on to discuss how over the course of the series we will see McGill transform into Goodman with the help/hindrance of Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks).

Although it has not yet aired its premiere episode, “Better Call Saul” has already been picked up for a second season. Watch the teaser and tell us if you think of the advice and the man giving it.