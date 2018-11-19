Disney/Lucasfilm

George Lucas gets a lot of guff for the prequels, but Dexter Jettster doesn’t take away from the fact that he created freaking Star Wars, one of the most complex fictional universes in pop culture history, in the first place. He was also, despite saying “yes” to Jar Jar Binks, smart enough to turn down some “terrible” suggestions. And they don’t get much worse than… Boba Fett as Luke’s mom?

Mark Hamill confirmed on Twitter that prior to Return of the Jedi, he pitched that the galaxy’s most famous bounty hunter was actually the mother of Luke Skywalker, which makes the Cloud City dinner scene even more awkward.

“I once suggested it to George as the only way we could top Vader being my father. I envisioned her as a double-agent working clandestinely for the Rebels. SPOILER ALERT: He didn’t like my idea,” The Last Jedi star tweeted. “Then there was the time I pitched Boba Fett as Luke’s mother. I have always been more than willing to generously share my many, many terrible ideas in the off-chance we might stumble across one that could actually be useful. At the time, I didn’t even know Leia was my sister.” Neither did Lucas, possibly.

Maybe that’s why Leia dressed up as a bounty hunter in Jabba’s palace, as an homage to Hamill’s idea? (It’s not like the rest of the plan made sense.) That still doesn’t explain why Luke’s actual mother died of a broken heart, though.

