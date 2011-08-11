Bobby Cannavale scrubs in for ‘Nurse Jackie’

Showtime’s “Nurse Jackie” has booked Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale for a forth season arc.
The cable network has announced that Cannavale — recently nominated for a Tony, his second nod, for Motherf**ka With the Hat — will appear in all 10 “Nurse Jackie” episodes in Season Four.Â 
Cannavale will play the new hospital administrator who attempts to tinker with the efficiency and profitability at All Saints when it’s purchased by a new conglomerate. We somehow suspect his methods will lead him to butt heads with Edie Falco’s Jackie.
Most recently seen on the big screen in “Win Win” and on the small screen as the star of ABC’s remade “Cupid,” Cannavale won an Emmy for his performance on NBC’s “Will & Grace.”
Production on “Nurse Jackie” resumes in New York in September. The series will return to Showtime in 2012.

