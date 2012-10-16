Watch: Bon Iver’s ‘Beth/Rest’ video, directed and written by Justin Vernon

Bon Iver’s “Beth/Rest” from last year’s self-titled album was songwriter Justin Vernon at his Steve Winwood-iest. The project mastermind has embraced that inner-bygone-era and wrote a treatment that looks just how the song sounds.

The soft lenses and cheesy love-eteranl storyline was penned and co-directed by Vernon (with co-direction from Dan Huiting), and shot right near his studio in Wisconsin where the album was made. The moment the in-love couple really connects reminds me of Sebastian’s star exchange with the Child-Like Empress, and that’s when I get goosebumps and I only see thinks in shades of pink.

Check out the sleepy treehouse adventure below. “Beth/Rest” is purportedly the final single off of “Bon Iver” before Vernon takes a break from the project between albums. The Grammy Award winner’s “Austin City Limits” episode aired on Friday, you can watch a bit of that below the belt, too. He is on tour starting at the end of the month, but on a leg that’s only overseas. Sorry U.S.A.

Bon Iver “Skinny Love” @ ACL behind-the-scenes from Austin City Limits on Vimeo.