Bon Jovi returns in 2013 with new album and tour

10.25.12 6 years ago

After taking most of 2012 off, Bon Jovi returns in  2013 with a world tour and a new album.

The tour, dubbed Because We Can, kicks off first. The world tour, which will go to arenas and stadiums, starts in Feb. 13 in Montreal.  Look for U.S. dates to follow the Canadian leg, and then the tour will proceed to Europe, the Far East, Africa, Latin America and Australia.

During the tour, the group will debut new songs from “What About Now” its new album out this Spring.

Canadian Tour Dates (U.S. Dates to be Announced):
February 13, 2013          Montreal                      Bell Centre
February 17, 2013          Toronto                       Air Canada Centre
February 20, 2013          Ottawa                        Scotiabank Place
April 2, 2013                  Calgary                        Saddledome
April 3, 2013                  Edmonton                   Rexall Place
April 5, 2013                  Winnipeg                     MTS Centre
 

