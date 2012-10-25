Bon Jovi returns in 2013 with new album and tour

After taking most of 2012 off, Bon Jovi returns in 2013 with a world tour and a new album.

The tour, dubbed Because We Can, kicks off first. The world tour, which will go to arenas and stadiums, starts in Feb. 13 in Montreal. Look for U.S. dates to follow the Canadian leg, and then the tour will proceed to Europe, the Far East, Africa, Latin America and Australia.

During the tour, the group will debut new songs from “What About Now” its new album out this Spring.

Canadian Tour Dates (U.S. Dates to be Announced):

February 13, 2013 Montreal Bell Centre

February 17, 2013 Toronto Air Canada Centre

February 20, 2013 Ottawa Scotiabank Place

April 2, 2013 Calgary Saddledome

April 3, 2013 Edmonton Rexall Place

April 5, 2013 Winnipeg MTS Centre

