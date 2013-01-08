‘Bones’ gets a ninth season on FOX

FOX has renewed its long-running procedural “Bones” for a ninth season.

The pick-up was announced on Tuesday (January 8) at the Television Critics Association press tour.

“After more than 150 episodes, ‘Bones’ continues to be one of television”s most dynamic and consistent dramas,” blurbs FOX Entertainment Chairman Kevin Reilly. “We at FOX, along with millions of zealous fans, look forward to seeing where the incredible creative team takes the series next season.”

The frequently transplanted character-driven mystery stars Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz and has been respectably kicking off FOX’s Monday night for a year. This is a relatively early renewal for “Bones,” which has traditionally approached the spring on the bubble either for ratings or contractual reasons.

After the usual winter hiatus, “Bones” will resume its season on Jan. 14 with a two-hour, two-episode 2013 premiere titled “The Diamond in the Rough/The Archeologist in the Cocoon.”