‘Bones’ gets a ninth season on FOX

FOX has renewed its long-running procedural “Bones” for a ninth season.
The pick-up was announced on Tuesday (January 8) at the Television Critics Association press tour.
“After more than 150 episodes, ‘Bones’ continues to be one of television”s most dynamic and consistent dramas,” blurbs FOX Entertainment Chairman Kevin Reilly. “We at FOX, along with millions of zealous fans, look forward to seeing where the incredible creative team takes the series next season.”
The frequently transplanted character-driven mystery stars Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz and has been respectably kicking off FOX’s Monday night for a year. This is a relatively early renewal for “Bones,” which has traditionally approached the spring on the bubble either for ratings or contractual reasons.
After the usual winter hiatus, “Bones” will resume its season on Jan. 14 with a two-hour, two-episode 2013 premiere titled “The Diamond in the Rough/The Archeologist in the Cocoon.”
I think the show could’ve ended on season 8, Hart Hanson is extending the show. I think millions of fan will always be loyal, but I think the series already got its happily ever after. Brennan and Booth are together, and they have a daughter. They made a family, there’s no more co-worker/friendship/love suspense between Brennan and Booth anymore.
Tom, I don’t know if it’s that.
To me, the missing magic in Bones is almost because they’ve made it TOO jokey and cloying.
I mean, the one squintern is a poet who loves Cam, and oh, isn’t it oh so sweet?
Then they have these really good episodes or guest stars, and any threads or arcs that could’ve or should’ve been picked-up are abandoned.
Did anyone else but me see some great chemistry with Sweets and the hot FBI agent played by the older Panabaker sister? Where is she? Why did she disappear?
Where’s Tina Majorino? Big Love taught us you can never have enough Tina Majorino. Just remember how that show went off the rails for lack of Majorino. ;-)
Seriously though… like HIMYM, with Bones, I’m not feeling it. Thy had a good season last year, but the whole Bones on the Run thing, then all the cutesy b.s… this show used to be more serious, and it was good that it was.
Get back to when this show was good. Back to those original Gravedigger-type story lines, before they completely let us down with the snooze-worthy reveal
Back to the Gormogon-type feel. The humor in a show like Bones should come from the unease of working on the kind of cases they work on, to cut the tension.
Now, they humor is slap-sticky and just lazy.
Speaking of Gormogon and the Gravedigger… those where two HUGE villains, and Bones completely dropped the ball in their reveals. I know with Gormogon, the writer’s strike screwed things up, but with the Gravedigger, the writers completely let the story and the build-up down.
Gotta do better, Bones. Get back to using humor to cut tension. Let it be organic.
This is great news I’m a huge Boreanaz fan and I’m glad that this show will be returning next season.
They haven’t wrapped up the Pelant storyline yet.
Booth’s mom is supposed to show up either this season or next season. I’d like to know why she left her kids behind, and how Booth feels about it. I’d also like to see a storyline about PTSD and how it affects Booth.