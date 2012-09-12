Bonnaroo Music Festival sets 2013 dates

09.12.12 6 years ago

Bonnaroo will be back in 2013, and now we have dates.

The acclaimed festival’s 12th edition will take place June 13 – 16 in Manchester, Tennessee.

Special, limited ticket pre-sale information will be announced in November.

The 2012 edition was sold out and featured such names as Radiohead, Phish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Skrillex, Foster the People, The Roots, Flying Lotus, Mogwai, The Civil Wars, GZA, Alice Cooper, Fun., and dozens (hundreds?) more. 

Expect the 2013 lineup to be equally impressive and diverse.

In addition to a plain old press release, Bonnaroo has also provided an irritating video of an incessantly barking dog as further proof of the 2013 dates. 

Watch it here:

TAGSbonnarooBonnaroo Music Festival

