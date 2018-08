Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If there is one thing Bono does well, it is striking Jesus Christ poses while performing in gigantic arenas. But you already knew that. What you didn’t know is that Bono also does a mean Bill Clinton impression, and he proved it at this year’s gathering of the Clinton Global Initiative, an annual meeting where important people come together to meet Bono, and also to solve the world’s most pressing issues.

