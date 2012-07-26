‘Bourne Legacy’ featurette explains the film’s connection to the ‘Bourne’ trilogy

“You think that Jason Bourne was the whole story? There’s a lot more going on here.”

Although the line is spoken from one character to another in the upcoming “Bourne Legacy,” it may as well be addressed to the audience.

Were you excited when they announced a new “Bourne” movie, only to be confused by the revelation that Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) wasn’t the new film’s protagonist?

In this brand new featurette, Universal kindly spells out the connection between Damon’s “Bourne” trilogy and the upcoming “Bourne Legacy,” starring Jeremy Renner (“The Avengers”) as fellow agent Aaron Cross. Plus, there’s lots of hard-nosed action, in the style of the previous films.

“We wanted to create a larger conspiracy,” director Tony Gilroy says. “The Treadstone program you saw [in the first three films], was only one program.”

Producer Frank Marshall confirms the assumption that the film takes place at the same time as “The Bourne Ultimatum,” where Jason Bourne is in New York City, confronting his superiors. Damon is even glimpsed on a TV news report in the “Legacy” trailer.

If you haven’t already, it’s a safe bet to say that you should watch the first three films before you go see “Legacy.”

“Legacy” also stars “Bourne” vets Joan Allen, David Strathairn and Albert Finney, plus newcomers Edward Norton and Rachel Weisz. Gilroy wrote the first three films, but the is the first one he’s directed.

“The Bourne Legacy” opens nationwide August 10.