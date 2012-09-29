Box Office: Adam Sandler gets much needed hit after ‘Hotel Transylvania’s’ $11 million Friday

After a disastrous 12 months following the dismal failures of “Jack and Jill” and “That’s My Boy,” Adam Sandler finally has something to smile about at the box office.

Sony Pictures Animation’s “Hotel Transylvania” opened with $11 million on Friday for what could be a $32-36 million weekend. “Transylvania” features the voices of Sandler, Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg and a number of Sandler’s buddies including Kevin James, David Spade and Jon Lovitz. If the weekend estimate holds it would actually be the Sony division’s biggest opening to date outside of “The Smurfs” which many would qualify as a hybrid animation/live action picture. “Transylvania” won’t have the lucrative family audience to itself for very long, however. Tim Burton’s stop motion animated “Frankenweenie” opens next Friday.

Another Sony release hit the second spot as “Looper” grossed $6.9 million. The critically acclaimed R-rated thriller could do anywhere from $18-20 million for the three-day frame depending on the Saturday uptick. Sony Pictures and Endgame Entertainment are hoping for strong word of mouth especially after averaging an 84 on Metacritic and a superb 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Three films all followed with a similar Friday take. “Trouble with the Curve” grossed $2.3 million for $18.4 million in just 10 days. “The House at the End of the Street” took in $2.3 million for $17.4 million in the same period. And finally, “End of Watch” made another $2.4 million for $20.5 million also in the same time period.

Universal Pictures released “Pitch Perfect” in just 335 and audiences are singing their song as it made $1.7 million for what should be a $3-4 million three day. “Perfect” expands nationwide on Friday.

20th Century Fox’s “Won’t Back Down” was nothing but a disaster finding just $921,000 in over 2,500 screens. The teachers vs. the teacher’s union drama appears headed for one of the worst openings of the year.

Look for complete weekend estimates tomorrow on HItFix.

