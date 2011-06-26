Box Office: ‘Cars 2’ and ‘Bad Teacher’ power huge weekend

Not only did “Cars 2” surpass pre-release polling which suggested it could open below its predecessor’s $60 million 2005 bow, but it ended up cracking the top 5 of all-time Pixar openings. The $68 million debut was more than enough for Disney execs to breathe easy about its domestic prospects. Especially since it reportedly cost close to $200 million. Luckily, an expected $10 billion in merchandising sales for the franchise overall should more than make up for any loss in theaters.
Also having a fine debut in the second slot was Cameron Diaz’s “Bad Teacher.” The R-rated comedy pulled in $31 million for the three-day, which was about $6 million higher than industry expectations. After the back to back success of both “Teacher ” and “Bridesmaids,” lets hope studios decide to let the ladies have their share of non-romantic comedies.
Dropping 65% in its second weekend was the disappointing “Green Lantern.” With just another $18.3 million this past weekend and $89.3 million in 10 days, the Emerald Crusader is having a big screen debut on par with Ang Lee’s “Hulk” or Ben Affleck’s “Daredevil.” “Green Lantern” will certainly hit the $125 million mark domestically, but this was not the franchise starter DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. were hoping for.
“Super 8” continued to benefit from a lack of adult skewing films in the marketplace grossing another $12.1 million for a new cume of $95.1 million. It will be close, but J.J. Abrams nostalgic adventure could equal its approximately $140 million production budget in ticket sales.
Dropping to fifth was the family friendly “Mr. Popper’s Penguins.” The Jim Carrey kiddie flick had a lower than expected start last weekend, but grossed another $10.3 million over the weekend for an estimated gross of $38 million in just 10 days.
This week finds the debut of “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” “Larry Crowne” and “Monte Carlo” all in time for the fourth of July holiday weekend.
Final box office results are released on Monday.
Thought the reported budget of SUPER 8 was $40 million?
Hitfix has different sources.
Ang Lee’s Hulk was a masterpiece. I am dead serious. It’s too bad there was such an audience disconnect.
Also, how could it cost $200 million to produce a cartoon? Was the majority of the money just for actors?
I can’t imagine what they would’ve spent $140 million on. It’s nowhere near on screen, just doesn’t make sense.