Box Office: ‘Contagion’ fights off ‘The Help,’ ‘Warrior’ for No. 1 spot

Moviegoers seem to be infected with “Contagion” fever this weekend, as the all-star thriller opened at No. 1 on Friday, nabbing around $8 million.

The virus thriller, directed by Steven Soderbergh (“Traffic,” the “Ocean 11” films) features a huge cast including Matt Damon, Jude law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Laurence Fishburne, Marion Cotillard, Bryan Cranston and more.

This was an overall slow weekend, with the summer wrapping up and most kids going back to school.

“The Help,” which held the top spot over the last three weeks, looks to continue its hot streak this weekend. The historical drama should clean up another $9 million or so by Monday morning.

“Warrior,” starring Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton as MMA fighter brothers, opened softer than expected, earning around $1.8 million. With positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth however, the film could be a solid long-term performer.

Such is not the case for the new comedy “Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star.” The Nick Swardson vehicle, produced by Adam Sandler’s company, tanked miserably, chalking up less than $500, 000 on its first day.

