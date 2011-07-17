Box Office: ‘Dark Knight’s’ opening record falls as ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2’ grosses $168.5 million

#Harry Potter
07.17.11 7 years ago 10 Comments

Talk about going out with a bang.  Since 2001, “Harry Potter” has been the gift that keeps giving for Warner Bros. with the first seven films grossing over $2 billion in the U.S. alone.  The final installment, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2,” debuted this weekend and cast another powerful spell on moviegoers.  

Playing in a massive 4,375 theaters, “Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2” made an estimated $168.5 million over the 3-day frame. That breaks “The Dark Knight’s” previous record of $158.4 million in 2008.  “Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2” also broke the midnight ticket sales record with $43.5 million and the single day mark with $92.1 million on Friday.  Globally, the film shattered the international box office taking in $475.6 million with $307 million from outside the U.S. and Canada.  Those figures easily break previous global records set by “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” ($394 million) and “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” ($262 million).  Where this phenomenal launch will take “Harry Potter” is unclear, but the critically acclaimed finale should easily overtake “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” as the no. 1 film of 2011 in the next week or so.

Speaking of “Dark of the Moon,” Michael Bay’s own goodbye to a major franchise fell to second this weekend with another $21.2 million and $302.8 million to date.  “Dark of the Moon” won’t hit the $400 million level of “Revenge of the Fallen,” but the $375 million mark isn’t out of reach.

Dropping to third was another Warner Bros. release, “Horrible Bosses.”  The summer of successful R-rated comedies continues as “Bosses” dropped only 37.7% for another $17.6 million and $60 million in just 10 days.

“Zookeeper” had a similar fall in fourth with a $12.3 million take and $42.3 million so far.

“Cars 2” rounded out the top five with $8.3 million and $165.3 million since it debuted last month.  

Barely making a whimper against “Deathly Hallow’s” grasp on the box office was another debut, “Winnie the Pooh.”  The hand-drawn animated film grossed only $8 million.

Another record was broken this weekend when Woody Allen’s “Midnight in Paris” hit $41.7 million.  The romantic comedy is now Allen’s highest grossing film ever surpassing “Hannah and Her Sisters” which hit $40 million in 1986.

New films on Friday include “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Friends with Benefits” and “Another Earth.”

Final box office results are released on Monday.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Harry Potter
TAGSbox officeCARS 2HARRY POTTERHARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWSHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt 2HORRIBLE BOSSESTRANSFORMERS 3Transformers: Dark of the MoonWinnie the PoohZOOKEEPER

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP