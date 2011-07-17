Box Office: ‘Dark Knight’s’ opening record falls as ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2’ grosses $168.5 million

Talk about going out with a bang. Since 2001, “Harry Potter” has been the gift that keeps giving for Warner Bros. with the first seven films grossing over $2 billion in the U.S. alone. The final installment, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2,” debuted this weekend and cast another powerful spell on moviegoers.
Playing in a massive 4,375 theaters, “Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2” made an estimated $168.5 million over the 3-day frame. That breaks “The Dark Knight’s” previous record of $158.4 million in 2008. “Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2” also broke the midnight ticket sales record with $43.5 million and the single day mark with $92.1 million on Friday. Globally, the film shattered the international box office taking in $475.6 million with $307 million from outside the U.S. and Canada. Those figures easily break previous global records set by “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” ($394 million) and “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” ($262 million). Where this phenomenal launch will take “Harry Potter” is unclear, but the critically acclaimed finale should easily overtake “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” as the no. 1 film of 2011 in the next week or so.
Speaking of “Dark of the Moon,” Michael Bay’s own goodbye to a major franchise fell to second this weekend with another $21.2 million and $302.8 million to date. “Dark of the Moon” won’t hit the $400 million level of “Revenge of the Fallen,” but the $375 million mark isn’t out of reach.
Dropping to third was another Warner Bros. release, “Horrible Bosses.” The summer of successful R-rated comedies continues as “Bosses” dropped only 37.7% for another $17.6 million and $60 million in just 10 days.
“Zookeeper” had a similar fall in fourth with a $12.3 million take and $42.3 million so far.
“Cars 2” rounded out the top five with $8.3 million and $165.3 million since it debuted last month.
Barely making a whimper against “Deathly Hallow’s” grasp on the box office was another debut, “Winnie the Pooh.” The hand-drawn animated film grossed only $8 million.
Another record was broken this weekend when Woody Allen’s “Midnight in Paris” hit $41.7 million. The romantic comedy is now Allen’s highest grossing film ever surpassing “Hannah and Her Sisters” which hit $40 million in 1986.
New films on Friday include “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Friends with Benefits” and “Another Earth.”
Final box office results are released on Monday.
I’m assuming these aren’t inflation adjusted numbers? Wouldn’t that be more instructive?
not unless we’re looking to give people a platform to act childish about their favorite movies getting beat… that argument is already going pretty well over at comingsoon :P
not unless theyre looking to nurse the argument between fanboys whose favorite movie is no longer #1. i believe comingsoon is doing pretty well on that front.
No adjustments have ever been made to the “who’s got the #1 opening of all time” numbers. Why start now? In addition to higher ticket prices and 3D premiums we now have movies playing on record numbers of screens at any given time.
Higher ticket prices is inflation.
Predictable. I don’t recall many fanboys being picky about inflation when TDK broke box office records.
Seems like you’re accusing me of being a Dark Knight fan boy, but I didn’t say anything about it. I find all the comparisons bandied about dubious. For instance $40 mil in 1986 is something like $78 mil in 2010 dollars. So did Midnight in Paris really out-do Hannah and her Sisters’ openning?
Sorry, I meant gross, not openning.
Tony is absolutely right that without inflation adjusted numbers, box office comparisons between different years is meaningless.
But Rev. Slappy is also right to point out that these articles never adjust for inflation – they’re only useful as a general guide to which films are the most watched this week and the drop off from last week etc.
For the record, I am not upset that TDK has been ousted from the number one spot.
I might also add that I believe that when you count tickets sold, not the money paid for those tickets, the biggest film of all time is STILL Gone With The Wind.
Pretty impressive for a four hour epic.
Well put, Roadshow.