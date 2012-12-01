Box Office: Deja vu as ‘Breaking Dawn,’ ‘Skyfall’ top Friday again

It was the same old, same old Friday with little change among the top three films at the box office.

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 2” remained at no. 1 with another $5.6 million for a massive $242.7 million to date. The final installment in the lucrative franchise has pulled in over $600 million worldwide.

“Skyfall” kept its hold on the second slot with $4.8 million and $233.9 million. The highest grossing James Bond film ever, “Skyfall” could easily top out at $275 million or more domestically. Globally, the 23rd 007 flick has a chance of hitting the $1 billion mark although the low $900 millions seems more likely.

Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed drama “Lincoln” continued to bring in older audiences in third with another $4 million and $74.2 million so far. The DreamWorks Studios drama should easily surpass $100 million within the next few weeks.

“Life of Pi” climbed to no. 4 with another $3.3 million and $38,4 million to date. “Rise of the Guardians” continued it’s disappointing run in the fifth slot as it took in $2.9 million and has reached $46.7 million in just 10 days. At this point, $100 million is looking dicy for the DreamWorks Animation tentpole.

Among new releases, “Killing Them Softly” earned $2.2 million in 2,424 theaters for what should be a $6-7 million weekend. “The Collection” took in $1.1 million in just 1,403 runs.

With holiday shopping in full gear, the next big release is “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” on Friday, Dec. 14. Lionsgate’s “Playing For Keeps” is expected to underwhelm when it opens on Dec. 7.

Look for complete weekend estimates Sunday on HitFix.