Box office: ‘Divergent’ tramples ‘Muppets Most Wanted’ on Friday

The box office came up as “Divergent” on Friday, as the highly-anticipated YA adaptation made off with a huge $22.8 million on opening day. “Muppets Most Wanted” opened to a surprisingly low $4.6 million.
Summit's “Divergent,” which stars Shailene Woodley, Theo James and Kate Winslet, is on track for a weekend debut north of $50 million.
It's good for the second-biggest debut of 2014 so far (trailing “The Lego Movie's” $69 million opening, but it's significantly behind the opening weekend gross of the first “Twilight” film ($69.6 million), let alone “The Hunger Games” ($152 million).
Opening in second place was “Muppets,” which will have a hard time topping $18 million in its opening frame, and is facing competition from other family films.
2011's “The Muppets” opened to a much more robust $29.9 million.
The new Christian-themed film “God's Not Dead” and the animated holdover “Mr. Peabody and Sherman” are batting it out for third place this weekend.
The former picked up $2.8 million on Friday from just 780 screens, while the latter earned another $2.7 million.
“Sherman” has so far grossed a strong $72 million, and may be stealing audiences away from “Muppets” (along with the still popular “Lego Movie”).
Rounding out the top five was holdover “300: Rise of an Empire,” which plundered another $2.4 million on Friday.
Its domestic total stands at $87.4 million. It will have a tough time matching the $210 million grossed by its predecessor.
For the record, Twilight was an indie film not shown in IMAX theaters with the IMAX premiums like Hunger Games and Diivergent and was not yet considered a blockbuster franchise.
Hunger Games and Divergent were advertised out of the block as blockbuster franchises. So to compare either HGs or Divergent box office is false.
It is also false to compare either of their box office number to any of the Twilight films because all of their films have the IMAX premiums attached.
However, Divergent is a good film. The character Tris stands on her own. Clearly neither franchise has the crazy passionate fans as Twilight. But thanks to Twilight they can make these films.