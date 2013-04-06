Box office: ‘Evil Dead’ remake scares up $11.9 million on Friday

Moviegoers got a blast from the past this Friday as Sam Raimi’s “Evil Dead” topped “Jurassic Park” at the box office.

The remake of the 1981 cult horror film directed by Raimi (he produced this time around) scared up $11.9 million, and will earn somewhere around $27 million for the three-day period.

The 3D re-release of Steven Spielberg’s 1993 smash “Jurassic Park” met with bigger numbers than expected, finding its way to $7 million.

It will likely earn around $22 million for the weekend.

Twenty years ago, the fantasy film earned $364 million worldwide, and spawned two sequels, with “Jurassic Park 4” slated for release next summer.

Holdovers “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” and “The Croods” came in at no. 3 and no. 4, respectively.

The Joe team rescued $6.4 million in its second Friday, and will probably earn just under $20 million this weekend. The delayed sequel has so far earned $71.9 million in North America. A third film is officially in the works.

DreamWorks Animation’s “Croods” picked up another $6 million, with a strong domestic total of $110 million.

Tyler Perry’s latest, “Temptation,” rounded out the top five, tempting another $3.4 million in its second week of release. The film’s domestic total now stands at $31.7 million

Look for complete weekend estimates Sunday on HitFix.