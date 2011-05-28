Box Office: ‘Hangover Part II’ binges for a $30 million Friday

Any fear from Warner Bros. executives that interest in “The Hangover, Part II” would suffer because of mixed to negative reviews has quickly been put to rest.Â After a stellar opening day of $31.7 million on Thursday (including $10.4 million from midnight screenings), the Todd Phillips comedy found another $30 million on Friday for a two-day gross of $61.7 million.Â Estimates for the five-day holiday weekend now find the laugher making $130-135 million. That would put it within striking distance of the opening record for an R-rated film currently held by “The Matrix Reloaded.”Â That thriller grossed $139.3 million over the Memorial Day weekend in 2003.

Holding stead in the second slot is “Kung Fu Panda 2.”Â The DreamWorks Animation comedy had an uptick Friday making $13.2 million and has found $19.1 million since debuting Thursday.Â With Saturday and Sunday matinees expected to pump up the family film’s returns, it’s reasonable to fashion a $65-70 million five-day for the return of Po and the Fearless Five.Â Still, DreamWorks is looking for a bigger return for the animated epic overseas.

Dropping to third with $9 million is “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.”Â The Rob Marshall critically panned adventure has found $124.4 million to date.Â It will be very hard for “On Stranger Tides” to hit the $300 million mark of the first three films in the series, but $200 million domestically isn’t too shabby.Â “Pirates 4” is also making a killing overseas with over $360 million so far.Â

Fourth place went to “Bridesmaids” with another $4.6 million for its bridal bouquet.Â The Paul Feig smash has found a stellar $73.4 million to date.Â The question now isn’t will it pass $100 million, but when.

“Thor” rounded out the top five with $2.4 million on Friday and $152.8 million to date.

