Box office: ‘Jack the Giant Slayer’ tops slow Friday with disappointing debut

Bryan Singer’s revisionist fairy tale “Jack the Giant Slayer” — starring Nicholas Hoult and Ewan McGregor — may not live happily ever after at the box office.

The pricey pic (estimated to have cost nearly $200 million) earned $7.7 million on Friday night, and will likely pick up around $25 million for the weekend.

It was enough for the film to debut at No. 1, topping fellow newcomers “21 & Over” and ‘The Last Exorcism Part II,” but New Line must be disappointed by the opening numbers.

The studio will likely look to overseas markets (especially Asia, where “Jack” has already opened strong) to make up the difference.

Meanwhile, the college binge drinking comedy “21 & Over” opened in second place with a soft $3.3 million, while horror sequel “Exorcism” scared up $3.2 million for the No. 3 spot.

Both films will likely pick up between $8 million and $10 million for the three-day period.

The Melissa McCarthy-Jason Bateman comedy “Identity Thief” continues to hold strong, as it picked up another $2.7 million. It was enough for the film to crack the $100 million mark at the domestic box office. t’s no surprise that universal is already talking about a sequel.

The Dwayne Johnson drama “Snitch” rounded out the top five, earning $2.1 million. Its domestic take now stands at $18.1 million.

Opening on just over 1,100 screens, RCR’s submarine thriller “Phantom” is reportedly expected to earn a cringe-worthy $500,000 for the weekend, easily making it one of the worst box office debuts of all time. It stars Ed Harris and David Duchovny.

Look for complete weekend estimates Sunday on HitFix.