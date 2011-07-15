Box Office: Last ‘Harry Potter’ tops ‘Twilight’ for midnight record

It’s no surprise that Warner Bros.” “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” is a lock for No. 1 at the box office this weekend, but the film is already overachieving.

At the midnight box office Thursday, it took in a giant-sized $43.5 million, in the biggest debut of all-time.

“Potter” topped even “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse,” the previously record holder, which earned $30 million in midnight shows last year.

The final installment in the decade-long franchise (and the first in 3D) opened on 3,800 screens at midnight. Starting today, the film is upping the total to 4,300 screens, including 3,000 in 3D.

The previous “Potter” was scheduled to be released in 3D, but changed to 2D before its release. Now, however, WB’s decision to go 3D with “Part II” appears to be the right call, as all the 3D screenings were sold out last night.

Additionally, IMAX theaters showing the film did record business, adding on another impressive $2 million.

“Deathly Hallows Part II” has already earned over $100 million at the worldwide box office. It opened internationally on Wednesday, playing in 26 countries, for a combined total of $43.6 million that day.

All this and the weekend hasn’t even started yet…



Box office figures courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.