Box Office: ‘Little Fockers’ makes a comeback to win New Year’s weekend

Just when you thought it was safe, those “Fockers” top the box office once again.

In what’s turning out to be a back and forth between two scrappy title contenders, “Little Fockers” appears to have won the New Year’s weekend frame with a $26.3 million three-day and $103.2 million to date. That puts the Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro comedy ahead of of “True Grit” which is estimated to have made $24.5 million for the holiday frame and $86.8 million so far. “Grit” had shot to no. 1 for the first time on Friday by a significant margin, but “Fockers” made a Saturday comeback.

As for third, “Tron Legacy” was solid with another $18.3 million and $130.9 million so far. Disney’s Sci-Fi extravaganza will face its toughest test on Jan. 14 when it looses a significant number of IMAX screens to Sony Pictures’ “The Green Hornet.”

Fourth place went to “Yogi Bear” which grossed another $13 million to hit $66 million domestic.

In a noteworthy result, “The King’s Speech” cracked the top 10 for the firs time in just 700 theaters as it made $7.5 million for a new cume of $22.7 million. “Black Swan” came in at no. with $8.5 million in double the number of theaters as “Kings” for what has turned out to be a potent $47.4 million to date.

In limited release, “Blue Valentine” averaged an impressive $44,879 per theater over the weekend and has grossed $277,000 since opening on Dec. 29. Mike Leigh’s “Another Year” performed solidly on six screens grossing $120,390 or $20,065 per screen.

Next weekend’s only significant debuts is the Nicolas Cage fantasy “Season of the Witch” and the national expansion of Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Country Strong.”

Final box office tallies are released on Monday.



